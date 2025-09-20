The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind out of the east gusting to 40 at times. High 24, feeling like 26 or 79.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Wind becoming light near midnight then fog patches developing. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28. Humidex 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 22 or 72.