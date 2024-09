The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Fog lifting this morning then sunny and up to a high of 28, but will feel like 33 or 91. 

This evening: Clear. Low 16 or 61.



Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 28, but will feel like 30 or 86.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 16 or 61.



Monday: Sunshine and up to 28 or 82.



Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.