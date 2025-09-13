The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27C.

Tonight...Clearing this evening. Low 14C.

Sunday...Sunny. High 25C. Humidex 29C.

Sunday night...Clear. Low 15C.

Monday...Sunny. High 28C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 13C.

Tuesday...Sunny. High 27C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 15C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 16C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C.

Thursday night...Cloudy periods. Low 17C.

Friday... A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.