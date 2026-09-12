Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 12, 2026

A cloudy day over the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on August 12, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

30 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon, and the daytime high reaching 27, with the humidex 35 OR 95 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with a shower or two possible with risk of thunderstorms. Low 18 or 64.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 27, feeling like 33 or 91 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11 or 52.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 or 72.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.