The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Lots of sunshine for your Saturday... we'll get up to a high of 20 or 68.

This evening: Clear sky and down to 14 or 57 for the low.



Tomorrow: Clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind gusting to 50. High 25, but will feel like 28 or 82.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 8 or 46.



Monday: Sunny. High 19 or 66.



Tuesday: More sunshine and up to 18 or 64.