The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16 C.

Sunday Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 32 C.

Sunday night Clear. Low 16 C.

Monday Sunny. High 28 C.

Monday night Cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Tuesday Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday night Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Wednesday A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Wednesday Clear. Low 4 C.

Thursday Sunny. High 17 C.

Thursday night Clear. Low 7 C.

Friday A mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.