The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 50 at times starting in the morning. High 14 or 57.

This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 or 34 with patchy frost. **UPDATE: As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for the region**

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind out of the west gusting to 40 near noon. High 14 or 57.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 4 or 39.

Monday: Sunny. High 15 or 59.

Tuesday: A BIG jump in temperature... high of 25 or 77 under a cloudy sky.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.