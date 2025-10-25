The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today. High 12 or 54.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low plus 2 with patchy frost overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 4 or 39.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.

Wednesday: High 9 or 48 with a 40 percent chance of showers and clouds.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 11 or 52.