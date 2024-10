The forecast for Windsor-Essex fromĀ Environment Canada.

Fog clearing this morning then sunny and up to 20 or 68 for the high.

This evening: Clear and down to plus 5 or 41 with fog developing overnight.



Tomorrow: Fog clearing in the morning then sunny for the day with a high of 22 or 72.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 10 or 50.



Monday: Up to 23 or 73 in the sunshine.



Tuesday: 22 or or 72 and sunny.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.