The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 50 at times. High 24. Humidex 25 or 77.

This evening: Cloudy with scattered showers and risk of a thunderstorm into the overnight. Windy. Low 18 or 64.

Tomorrow: Showers beginning near noon and ending late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm as well. Wind gusts to 80 kilometers an hour. High 20 or 68.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with off/on showers. Low 6 or 43.

Monday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15 or 59.

Wednesday: A mixed sky with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.