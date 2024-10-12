The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today to kick off the holiday weekend. High 17 or 63.

This evening: Cloudy with periods of rain, including risk of a thunderstorm. Low 10 or 50.



Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain. High 14 or 57.



Tomorrow evening: Showers and down to plus 5 or 41 for the low.



Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 10 or 50.



Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.

