Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, October 10, 2026

Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday dinner foods featuring roast turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, green beans, and sweet potatoes vegetable side dishes, with pumpkin and apple pie desserts. The poultry rests on a kitchen counter cutting board, prepared for a party. Abundant fall meals are USA celebration traditions.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Mainly cloudy then clearing this afternoon. Wind out of the southeast gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 23 or 73.

This evening: Partly cloudy late with periods of rain beginning overnight. Windy. Low 15 or 59.

Tomorrow: Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning with periods of rain ending in the afternoon. Wind tapering off around noon. High 18 or 64.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 14 or 57.

Thanksgiving Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.