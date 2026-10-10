Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, October 10, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Mainly cloudy then clearing this afternoon. Wind out of the southeast gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 23 or 73.
This evening: Partly cloudy late with periods of rain beginning overnight. Windy. Low 15 or 59.
Tomorrow: Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning with periods of rain ending in the afternoon. Wind tapering off around noon. High 18 or 64.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 14 or 57.
Thanksgiving Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.