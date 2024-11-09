The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low 9.

Sunday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday night..showers. Windy. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..sunny. High 9.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 12.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.