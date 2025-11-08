The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy today. High 7 or 45.
This evening: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near midnight. Wind becoming northeast at 20 km/h. Low plus 2 or 36.
Tomorrow: Snow or rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy. 2 cm's of snow is forecast. Wind gusting to 50 at times. High plus 2 or 36.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2 or 28.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.
Wednesday and Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.