The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today. High 7 or 45.

This evening: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near midnight. Wind becoming northeast at 20 km/h. Low plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow: Snow or rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy. 2 cm's of snow is forecast. Wind gusting to 50 at times. High plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2 or 28.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday and Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.