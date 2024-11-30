The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of flurries today. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 50. High minus 3, but will feel like minus 13 or 9 F.

This evening: Cloudy with flurries. Windy. Low minus 5, but feeling minus 13.

Tomorrow... the first day of December: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4 or 25.

Monday: Back above freezing... High plus 2 or 36 under a mixed sky with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Tuesday: A mixed sky. High plus 1 or 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3 or 37.