The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 2 or 36.

This evening: About 10 centimetres or 4 inches of snow is forecast, changing to periods of mixed rain and snow overnight. Wind gusting to 70 km/h overnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 or 19.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain or snow ending near noon then cloudy with off and on flurries. Windy. High plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 6 or 21.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 2 or 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero or 32.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2 or 28.