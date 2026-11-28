(A cloudy skyline in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A mostly cloudy day ahead with the daytime high reaching 7 OR 45 F.

This evening: Cloudy. Low plus 3 or 37.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers to start the day before rain takes over in the afternoon. High 8 or 46.

Tomorrow evening: Periods of rain. Low plus 2 or 36.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4 or 39.

Tuesday....December 1st: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 8 or 46.