The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A mostly cloudy day ahead with the daytime high reaching 7 OR 45 F.
This evening: Cloudy. Low plus 3 or 37.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers to start the day before rain takes over in the afternoon. High 8 or 46.
Tomorrow evening: Periods of rain. Low plus 2 or 36.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4 or 39.
Tuesday....December 1st: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 or 39.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 8 or 46.