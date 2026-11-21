The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Mainly sunny today with the wind out of the south gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 16 or 61.
This evening: Clear with the wind becoming light near midnight, then fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 5 or 41.
Tomorrow: Fog lifts in the morning then increasing cloudiness. Windy. High 16 or 61.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5 or 41.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7 or 45.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4 or 39.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.