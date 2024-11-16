The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with a high of 12 or 54 expected.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with fog patches developing LATE this evening, then down to plus 4 or 39 overnight.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then again mainly cloudy for the day. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 40. High 12 or 54.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5 or 41.

Monday: Sunny. High 12 or 54.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14 or 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9 or 48.