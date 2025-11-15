The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with scattered showers today. Wind gusting to 50 km/hr out of the west this afternoon. High 18 or 64.

This evening: Cloudy then clearing after midnight. Windy and down to plus 4 or 39 for the low.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Windy. High 6 or 43.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 2 or 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 8 or 46.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 or 43.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9 or 48.