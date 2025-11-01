The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers today. High 11 or 52.
This evening: Partly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers near midnight. Low plus 1 or 34.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High 12 or 54.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 4 or 39.
Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 14 or 57.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 14 or 57.
Wednesday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 12 or 54.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 or 52.