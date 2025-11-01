The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers today. High 11 or 52.

This evening: Partly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers near midnight. Low plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High 12 or 54.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 4 or 39.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 14 or 57.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 14 or 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 12 or 54.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 or 52.