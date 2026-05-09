The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Fog lifting this morning making way for a mix of sun and cloud, with scattered showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind out of the west gusting to 50 km/h at times. High 21 or 70.

This evening: A few clouds. Wind becoming light after midnight. Low 6 or 43.

Tomorrow.....Mother's Day: Mainly sunny. High 18 or 64.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 2 or 36.

Monday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 14 or 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.