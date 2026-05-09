The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Fog lifting this morning making way for a mix of sun and cloud, with scattered showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind out of the west gusting to 50 km/h at times. High 21 or 70.
This evening: A few clouds. Wind becoming light after midnight. Low 6 or 43.
Tomorrow.....Mother's Day: Mainly sunny. High 18 or 64.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 2 or 36.
Monday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 14 or 57.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.