The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today.... a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 23. Humidex 28.

Tonight....cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Sunday....cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 6.

Monday....sunny. High 19.

Monday night....increasing cloudiness. Low 9.

Tuesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.