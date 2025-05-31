The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning, with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 50 at times. High 18 or 64.

Clearing late this evening and down to 6 or 43 overnight.

Tomorrow......1st day of June: Sunny. Wind gusting to 40. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 10 or 50.

Monday: Sunny. High 24 or 75.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.