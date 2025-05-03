The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind out of the northeast gusting to 40 at times. High 14 or 57.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Wind gusting to 50. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the morning. Windy. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 11 or 52.

Monday: Cloudy with off and on showers. High 14 or 57.

Tuesday: Up to 15 or 59 under a cloudy sky with scattered showers.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.