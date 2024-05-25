The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Thunderstorms near Lake St. Clair early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 29.

Tonight....clear. Low 14.

Sunday....sunny. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27.

Sunday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday night....cloudy. Low 11.

Wednesday....cloudy. High 18.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 8.

Thursday....sunny. High 22.

Thursday night....clear. Low 10.

Friday....sunny. High 27.