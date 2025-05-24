The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the wind out of the northwest at 20 km/hr. High 17 or 63.

This evening: Clear with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 6 or 43.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting then becoming mainly cloudy late in the morning. High 19 or 66.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 9 or 48.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21 or 70.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.