Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, May 23, 2026

Sad dog waiting alone at home. Labrador retriever looking through window during rain.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is in effect with Environment Canada calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain possible through Saturday night across Windsor-Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement until 10 a.m. Sunday, urging caution near flooded areas, rivers, and shorelines as slippery banks and fast-moving water pose risks.

There is risk of a thunderstorm today as well with the wind out of the east gusting to 50 km/h. High 17 or 63.

This evening: Risk of a thunderstorm with periods of rain or drizzle ending near midnight then cloudy. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 23, with the humidex 28 or 82.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14 or 57.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 or 81.