The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers today. High 9 or 48.

This evening: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early on. Low plus 1 or 34 with patchy frost.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny to start then increasing cloudiness late in the morning. Windy. High 15 or 59.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9 or 48.

Monday: Sunny. High 21 or 70.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.