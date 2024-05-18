The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 32.

Tonight....a few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.

Sunday....mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33.

Sunday night....clear. Low 14.

Monday....sunny. High 29.

Monday night....clear. Low 17.

Tuesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday....cloudy. High 20.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 11.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.