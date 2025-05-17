The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 50. High 19 or 66.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Windy. Low 11 or 52.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Windy. High 18 or 64.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 10 or 50.

Monday....Victoria Day: Clearing and cooler. High 16 or 61.

Tuesday: Sunshine and 16 or 61.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14 or 57.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14 or 57.