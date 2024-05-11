The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy. Showers ending this morning then 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17.

Tonight....clearing this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Sunday....sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 12.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday....cloudy. High 23.

Thursday night....cloudy. Low 13.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.