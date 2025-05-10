The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the wind out of the northeast gusting to 50 at times this afternoon. High 24, but will feel like 25 or 77.

This evening: Clear. Windy. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow...Mother's Day: Sunny with a breezy high 20 or 68.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 11 or 52.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 26 or 79.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Thursday: Up to 29 or 84 under a mixed sky with 40 percent chance of showers.