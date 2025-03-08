The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Clearing this morning and sunny for the day, with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 50. High plus 2 or 36.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Windy. Low minus 1, or minus 7/19F with the wind chill.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Windy. High 8 or 46.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 1 or 34.

Monday.....a beautiful week ahead: Sunny. High 12 or 54.

Tuesday: 16 or 61 in the sunshine.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 or 55.