The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 9.

Tonight....cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low plus 2.

Easter Sunday....cloudy. High 8.

Sunday night....cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low plus 4.

Easter Monday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 9.

Tuesday night....rain. Low plus 2.

Wednesday....periods of rain. High plus 5.

Wednesday night....flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 8.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.