The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 50. High 19 or 66.

This evening: Periods of rain ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10 or 50.

Tomorrow: Warm but an afternoon full of rain, with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 19 or 66.

Tomorrow evening: Showers. Low 12 or 54.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or flurries. High 13 or 55.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 8 or 46.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 15 or 59.