The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Tonight....clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Sunday....sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning.

Sunday night....clear. Low zero.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday night....cloudy. Low 6.

Tuesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Tuesday night....rain. Low plus 3.

Wednesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.