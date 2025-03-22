The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today, with the temperature falling to minus 4, but will feel like minus 9/16F. Windy as well out of the northwest at 50 km/hr.

This evening: Clear. Low minus 9, and feeling like minus 14/7F overnight.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon with a 60 percent chance of rain. High plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow evening: Periods of rain or snow. Windy. Low plus 2 or 36.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 6 or 43.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8 or 46.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5 or 41.

Thursday: Sunny. High 10 or 50.