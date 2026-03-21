The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with the wind becoming southeast gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. High 7 or 45.

This evening: Clear. Windy and a low of plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness some showers throughout the day. Windy. High 18 or 64.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low zero or 32.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4 or 39.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 7 or 45.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5 or 41.