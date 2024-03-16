The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 12.

Tonight....mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 2.

Sunday....mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5.

Sunday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Monday night....cloudy. Low minus 5.

Tuesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 2.

Friday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 9.