The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is in effect for the region.

Environment Canada is calling for wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/hr, and rain totals between 20 and 40 milimeteres by the time the weekend is over.

In terms of highs for the day: up to 20 or 68 today with risk of a thunderstorm.

Tomorrow: 12 or 54 with risk of a thunderstorm.

Monday: Sunny. High 8 or 46.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 or 55.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61,

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 9 or 48.