The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A special weather statement is in effect for the region.
Environment Canada is calling for wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/hr, and rain totals between 20 and 40 milimeteres by the time the weekend is over.
In terms of highs for the day: up to 20 or 68 today with risk of a thunderstorm.
Tomorrow: 12 or 54 with risk of a thunderstorm.
Monday: Sunny. High 8 or 46.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13 or 55.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61,
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 9 or 48.