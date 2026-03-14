The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny this afternoon. High plus 3 or 37

This evening: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow into the overnight, including risk of freezing rain. Windy. Low zero or 32.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with some rain or freezing rain in the morning. Windy. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10 or 50.

Monday: Rain or flurries. Windy. High 10 or 50.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1 or 34.