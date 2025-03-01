The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries today. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 60, then down to 40 in the afternoon. High minus 4, but feeling like near minus 16/3F.

This evening: Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Windy. Low minus 11, and feeling like minus 16/3F overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. High minus 1 or 30.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 8 or 18.

Monday: Back above freezing with a high of plus 3 or 37 under a mix of sun and cloud.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.

Wednesday: Showers. High 10 or 50.