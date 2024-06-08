The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 25.

Tonight.... few showers ending overnight then clearing. Low 14.

Sunday....mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 23.

Sunday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday night....clear. Low 11.

Tuesday....sunny. High 23.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 14.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.