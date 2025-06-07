The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today with the wind out of the northeast at 20 km/h. High 25, but feeling like 26 or 79.

This evening: Partly cloudy then hazy overnight. Low 15 or 59.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud and hazy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 25 or 77.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 16 or 61.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.

Wednesday: A mixed sky with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.