Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 6, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with risk of some showers or a thunderstorm today. The daytime high reaching 29, with the humidex 36 OR 97 F. The wind out of the west gusting to 50 km/h at times.

This evening: Clear with the wind becoming light. Low 16 or 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27, with the humidex 31 or 88.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.