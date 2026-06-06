Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 6, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud with risk of some showers or a thunderstorm today. The daytime high reaching 29, with the humidex 36 OR 97 F. The wind out of the west gusting to 50 km/h at times.
This evening: Clear with the wind becoming light. Low 16 or 61.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27, with the humidex 31 or 88.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.