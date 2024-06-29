The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....showers at times heavy ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of thunderstorms this morning. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 29. Humidex 38.

Tonight....mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 18.

Sunday....mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 21.

Monday....sunny. High 25.

Tuesday....sunny. High 28.

Wednesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.