The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning remains in effect.

A mix of sun and cloud today with the wind becoming west gusting to 40 this morning. High 28, but will feel like 36 or 97.

This evening: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 17 or 63.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then sunny. High 31, but will feel like 39 or 102 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 22 or 72.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with scattered showers. High 31 or 88.

Tuesday....Canada Day: A mixed sky with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.