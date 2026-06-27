Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 27, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Sunny today, with a high of 25, and the humidex 30 or 86 F.
This evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.
Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 28, feeling like 33 or 91.
Tomorrow evening: Increasing cloudiness. Low 19 or 66.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 35 or 95.
Wednesday....Canada Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 36 or 97.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 36 or 97.