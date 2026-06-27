Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 27, 2026

Windsor City Hall Square in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today, with a high of 25, and the humidex 30 or 86 F.

This evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 28, feeling like 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Increasing cloudiness. Low 19 or 66.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 35 or 95.

Wednesday....Canada Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 36 or 97.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 36 or 97.