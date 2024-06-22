The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with wind becoming southwest at 30 km/h this afternoon. High 34, but will feel like 40 or 104 F.

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23 or 73.



Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with off/on showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29, but will feel like 34 or 93 F.



Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.



Monday night for the Fireworks: Clear. Low 17 or 63.

